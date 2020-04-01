Ondo shuts borders with Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Ogun over coronavirus

Dayo Johnson
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, ordered the closure of Ondo State borders with neighbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Edo and Ogun State.
It equally declared a three-day period of fasting and prayers across the state.
A statement in Akure, the state capital, by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the neighbours against whom Ondo shut its borders include “Elefon, our coastal border with Ogun, which in the recent past, has witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun.
Ojogo said the government had “observed the trend in respect of coronavirus and the possibility of its undeterminable spread.
“This order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6p.m. on Thursday, April 2. Security operatives, as well as monitoring teams, have been put on the alert to enforce this order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID-19 incursion into Ondo State.
“To His Glory, Ondo State has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed case of COVID-19. This is an uncommon grace government and indeed, the people must not take for granted.
“As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immeasurable grace and continuous favour, government hereby declares a three-day period of fasting and prayers commencing from Thursday to Saturday for Ondo State and the country at large.
“Government, therefore, urges the good people of Ondo State to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexorable in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic.