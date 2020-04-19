Obaland Magazine sets for launch

Kindly Share This Story:

Japhet Davidson

One of the most respected award-winning Afro -Italian journalist, art promoter, consultant and event planner, Omosigho Lucky, is set to officially launch his entertainment publication, Obaland Magazine.

The magazine was registered as a media company in Italy and Nigeria in 2009 with the aim of serving the general public with concrete Entertainment, News, Fashion, Art, Culture, Lifestyle, and Business.

The monthly magazine is coming on the heels of his assiduous contributions towards the growth of top entertainers in Nigeria. Most especially the Edo people representing the pride of Africans (Benin Kingdom) known for decades spitting out the potential of the African people to the world in general.

Omosigho said: “Obaland magazine is established as the only print publication truly dedicated to public lifestyle, as we continue to use celebrities and entrepreneurs as tools and future generation of people.

“It holds our credibility by remaining cool, trendy, unique and strong business network within the entertainment and media industry, representing a diverse roster of event properties’ branding the logo of the accessories of the entertainment and music industries in Africa.”

It is named after the Obaland Royal Awards in Benin City, Edo State, which powers Obaland Music Awards.

The academy is also known as Africa Grammy, Oba Grammy Awards or Ewuare Grammy Awards. The entertainment institute which was established in Benin was inspired by the American Grammy Awards and the Oscar Academy Awards.

It has a historical background on the origin of the Benin Kingdom Top celebrities like Daisy Osakue and her father Mr. Iredia Osakue, TTY, Ashlow, and others.

