NUPENG raises alarm of non-provision over sanitisers, safety kits to petrol station workers

By Victor Young

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has raised the alarm that many filling station owners had not provided hand sanitisers and other safety kits to the petrol station workers, PSW.

The union said the negligence had exposed the workers other Nigerians to the risk of coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.

President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, said this during a monitoring exercise to some fuel depots and filling stations in parts of Lagos, including Apapa, alongside the union’s General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, and other officials.

Akporeha appealed to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and other organisations to hasten their promise to provide sanitisers and other safety kits to tanker drivers among other oil workers.

He said it will complement the ones provided by NUPENG as part of efforts at ensuring maximum protection of petroleum tanker drivers, PTD, and other oil workers on essential services during this critical period.

He commended members of PTD for their patriotism to the nation by ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply across the country at the risk of their lives and that of their loved ones.

His words: “We have observed that some filling station owners have failed to provide sanitisers and other safety kits to our members who work at the fuel stations.

“This is unacceptable to us as a union. We are calling on the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to close any filling station that fails to comply to the safety requirement by providing sanitisers and safety kits to fuel attendants.

“We do not want to name them for now. But the DPR and the security agents should severely sanction them immediately.

“Also, we appeal to corporate organisations including the NNPC to hasten the promise to provide safety wears and sanitisers to our members on the frontline to compliment the ones we have provided.

“We must all join hands together to ensure that we all come out of this crisis alive.

“We are going to continue the monitoring exercise regularly to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply chain as well as to ensure our members on the frontline are provided with sanitisers and other necessary kits to ensure their safety while the pandemic lasts.”

Vanguard

