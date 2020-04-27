NJC recommends appointment of A’Court President, 69 other judges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

THE National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended the appointment of Justice M.B Dongban as the President of Court of Appeal and 69 other judges to their respective state governors for appointment as Heads of Court and Judicial Officers.

The recommendation was made by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Tanko at NJC’s 91st meeting, held online. Details of the recommendation were communicated in a press release signed by NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye. While Justice M.B Dongban who has been Acting President of Court of Appeal was recommended as substantive president, Kadi Muhammad Sani Salihu was recommended for Grand kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa state.

Kadi Muhammad Usman was recommended for Grand Kadi Sharia court of Appeal Sokoto State while Justice Aderonke Aderemi was recommended as President Customary Court of Appeal Oyo State.

Those recommended for appointment as judges in Lagos state includes, Olatokun Dorcas Taiwo, Oshoala Yhaqub, Olukolu Rasul, Oguntade Omotola, Olaitan Sharafa and Pokanu Adeniyi, Ashade Ezekiel and Sule Amzat.

Five candidates were recommended for appointment as judge in Delta State. They are Aaron Ighoverio, Emmanuel Zimi, Onome Umukoro, Agboje Oka and Enenmo Ferdinard. Phoebe Okoronkwo was recommended for appointment as judge, Customary Court Of Appeal, Abia State.

Other states and the candidates recommended for the appointment as judges are Jigawa State: Musa Ubale and Aliyu. Abia State: Chiemezie Nwakanma and Philomena Nweka. Kwara State: Olanipekun Bola, Funsho Lawal, Hussein Kawu, Nureni Kuranga and Umar Jibril. Kaduna State: Amina Bello, Ambo John, Andow Edward and Rabi Oladoja. Katsina State; Muhammad Sani and Safiya Badamasi; Adamawa State: Musa Usman and Kyanson Lawson.

The 33 persons recommended for appointment as judges in the High Court of FCT are Muhammad Adamu, Madugu Alhaji, Josephine Enobie, Kayode Agunloye, Enenche Eleojo, Nwabulu Chineze, Abubakar Babashani, Aminu Abdullahi, Nwecheonwu Elewe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Sadia Mayana, Mimi Alu-Apena, Kanyip Indinya and Aliyu Shafa.

Others are Mohammed Zubairu, Binta Dogonyaro, Christopher Oba, Adeyemi Jadesola, Abubakar Musa, Adelaja Ikeolupo, Mohammed Sani, Frances Messiri, Fatima Aliyu, Jude Onwuegbuzie, Hamza Mu’azu, Edward Okpe, Agashieze Odinaka, Fashola Akeem Adebowale, Aliyu Ahmed, Hassan Aliyu, Hafsat Abba-Aliyu, Olufola Oshin and Njideka Nwosu-Iheme.

Two candidates recommended for appointment as Kadis, Sharia Court Of Appeal, Katsina State are Adam Yarima and Muhammed Makiyu. All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.

