UPDATED: Nigeria reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, total now 343

By David Royal

Nigeria has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 343.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Monday announced that of the 20 new cases, 13 are recorded in Lagos, two in Edo, two in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Ondo.

The centre further confirmed that as at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

The number of states with confirmed cases remains 19 with Federal Capital Territory.

Below is the list of states with number of confirmed cases.

Lagos- 189

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 14

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Kano- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Vanguard reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday, in a nationwide broadcast announced the extension of the presidential lockdown order in Ogun, Lagos, and Abuja to two more weeks in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to the president, the approach to the virus remains in 2 steps – First, to protect the lives of fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

The president who pleaded with Nigerians to abide by the restriction orders, said such sacrifices are needed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our country and necessary to save lives.

He said “This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square. The famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We cannot be lax”.

