NFF Board urges federation to prioritise its programs

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused a total lockdown and stoppage of all football activities in the country and the world at large, the Board of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has mandated the federation to prioritise its programs, activities and competitions in which it will partake.

In a communique issued after its executive committee meeting held via video conference on Friday, the president, Amaju Pinnick and secretary-general, Dr Mohammed Sanusi of the football federation have been “mandated to cut down expenses from all areas possible and enforce belt-tightening measures in the running of the Federation, to ensure the Federation operates only within the framework of guaranteed revenue.”

In the same vein, the communique also stated that the federation has “mandated the President to meet with the Federation’s Official Optimum Partner, AITEO especially to discuss matters involving the AITEO Cup 2020 competition and payment of coaches’ salaries.

The NFF will create windows for the various stages of the AITEO Cup competition to run its full course in order for Nigeria to register her representatives for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Similarly, the NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship, which state competitions have already been concluded (with some zones having also completed their competitions) will run its full course immediately after the COVID-19 and resumption of football activities.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: