National grid collapse plunges generation to 2,983MW

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

The national electricity grid system suffered collapse early Wednesday, but was restored shortly by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, leaving power generation at 2,900 megawatts afterwards.

The TCN, which confirmed the system disturbance, in a statement Wednesday in Abuja noted the incident occurred at 1 am but could not immediately confirm the cause of the power loss.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at TCN, Ndidi Mbah, explained the National Control Centre (NCC) of TCN in Osogbo commenced immediate restoration of the grid which has been completed nationwide except for that of the Eastern axis which was to be completed shortly as at when TCN announced the system disturbance.

Mrs Mba noted, “TCN would commence investigations into the cause of the supply loss as soon as full recovery is achieved.

‘We are committed to ensuring grid stability and consistent bulk power supply, especially at this time of the pandemic.”

Analysis of the power loss following the latest system collapse shows that 1,658MW has already been lost to the system disturbance.

The power grid is however expected to ramp up once TCN restores major transmission lines in the East; peak energy generation may return to the 4,000MW threshold.

