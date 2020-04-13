Loyibo urges Nigerians to unit behind PMB to fight COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, High Chief Mike Loyibo, has urged all Nigerians irrespective of political and ethnic affiliation to unite behind President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Chief Loyibo in a statement, Monday, to Nigerians, also commended the efforts of medical personnel in the country for the successes recorded so far against the pandemic as well as the private sector for their donations so far.

Tasking the state and federal governments on the health challenges of locals in the riverine communities of both states, the traditional chief said: “The people of the riverine communities in the Niger Delta should be taken into focus owing to the medical needs and challenges of the people.

“Personally speaking, in continuation of the philanthropic gesture of my foundation, I will be donating cash and food items worth N10 million to my subjects to help cushion the effects of the lockdown as ordered by both state governments.

“This is the time for all Nigerians to come together in prayer and shun politics in the spirit of Easter and show one another love and this is not the time to play politics but to be patient with government in handling the pandemic.

” I believe this too will pass but it shouldn’t divide us across politics and ethnic lines as a people because in the end, we will still be a united Nigeria.”

VANGUARD

