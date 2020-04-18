Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Special Adviser to Enugu State Governor on Information and Communications Technology, ICT, Mr. Nnaemeka Ani, has advised Nigerian youths to arm themselves with requisite skills that will help them assume leadership of tomorrow.

He said the aphorism ‘leaders of tomorrow’ may not materialise if the youths do not invest their time on entrepreneurship and digital skills to remain relevant in the emerging digital revolution.

He, however, challenged the government to create an enabling environment to prepare the youths towards the digital economy and future of work.

Ani said that with 60 percent of the country’s population identified as young people and the labour market of the future tilting towards digital skill sets such as digital fluency, creative thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, empathy and adaptability, Nigeria would do better to refocus its youths to that direction.

He said: “The future economy demands that governments at all levels wear their thinking cap. In Enugu State, we are fortunate to have an administration that is given to creating responsive education systems.

“This entails serious reviewing and updating of the education apparatuses at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

“Equipping our young people with technical skills like digital fluency will empower them to assume responsibilities like coding and virtual designing, which will be in demand in the digital economy.

“Also, formulating policies for the digital economy is critical subject matter here. If you consider the uncertainties of the technological revolution and the consequent susceptibility of the digital economy to cyber-crime and monopolies, the State Government is guided by regulatory policies that keep stakeholders in check.

“Such policies are helping to create an environment in which young people’s digital enterprises can grow, and in which appropriate education and employment opportunities will be accessible to all people irrespective of position in the society.”

He promised the youths that the state government will continue to expand the digital infrastructure in the state, adding that the willingness to work with ICT companies to connect the state with digital infrastructure, such as fibre optic networks, access to electricity and digital devices which gives the State a head start among others.

Ani, before his appointment, was a tech investor and Chairman of many start-ups including Mexygabriel Nig Ltd; Njalo Technologies Limited, promoters of Njalo.ng; Co-founder of GrassRoots.ng and other businesses.

