Lockdown: Lagos residents dare terror gangs

•As Air Force, Police, deploy helicopters for surveillance

By Evelyn Usman

STRONG indications yesterday, emerged that residents of Lagos State have begun to arm themselves with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons to defend themselves against planned invasion of their communities by terror gangs who have hijacked the lockdown directive of the federal government to commit heinous crimes.

Already, there is tension across the state, following news of the planned invasion by the terror gangs, with proof of letters written to residents to that effect.

Consequently, areas such as Ikotun, Yaba, Aguda, Ijesa, Ilasamaja, Abule-Egba, Idimu, Ejigbo, Oke-Afa, Isolo, Ikotun, Abaranje, Akesan, among others, have been forced to create vigilante groups who take turns to keep watch over their communities.

Two days ago at Okota, Ago, area of the state, residents were said to have come out of their apartments with cutlasses when news of the invasion of the terror gangs filtered in.

However, the terror gangs never showed up.

Also on Monday, armed youths in Mushin area of the state took to the streets, spoiling for a showdown with a terror gangs, known as One Million Boys.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums had written some residents of the area informing them of their visit. As of yesterday, rumour on the attack by the gang had spread all over Mushin.

Despite claims by security agents that news of the planned invasion by ‘One Million Boys’ were baseless, most Lagos residents have refused to accept the claim. Airforce, Police deploy helicopters

But as part of security measures to checkmate activities of criminals in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, and heads of other security agencies, have begun a confidence patrol in the state.

He, however, assured residents that threats by hoodlums would not be executed. Consequently, Airforce and Police helicopters have been deployed for aerial surveillance, with a view to providing air support to the Special Forces on ground.

A large convoy of security chiefs, including those from the Army, AirForce, Navy, Directorate of State Service, DSS; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, led by Odumosu, visited areas where near attacks were reported.

The areas are Ikeja, Mangoro, Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Dopemu, Ojodu, Berger, Ogba, Abattoir, Oshodi, Mushin, Lawanson, Surulere, Orile, Bode Thomas, Sabo, Ejigbo, Aguda and Ijesha. Others were: Ago Okota, Festac, Ejigbo, Ikotun, Idimu, Agege, Ikotun, Idimu, Igando, Mushin, Surulere, Festac, Kofo Abayomi, Ajah, Ilaje, Langbasa, Adeniji Adele, Ebute Ero, Apapa, Ajengule, Tolu, Amukoko, Ijora Badia and Layeni.

