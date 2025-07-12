Lagos LG Polls: Our votes don’t count

… Residents explain low turnout

•Polling units deserted, voters stranded, decry harassment, missing units

•LASIEC officials complain of poor remuneration

•No security breach recorded— CP Moshood

•Ex-Deputy Gov calls for cancellation of exercise

By Dapo Akinrefon, Evelyn Usman, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Olayinka Ajayi, Efe Onodjae & Dickson Omobola

LAGOS — MOST polling units across Lagos State were nearly empty, as voter apathy marred yesterday’s local government elections conducted by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC.

Despite the widespread disenchantment, the council poll was, however, peaceful across the state, even as some LASIEC officials complained about poor remuneration.

In most places visited by Sunday Vanguard, there were reports of early commencement and significant delays in others.

Polling units across Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Alimosho and Ojo local government areas recorded low turnout of voters.

As of 8:30 am, election materials had arrived at Ward B, Polling Unit 043 in Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

At 9:27 am, officials of LASIEC were yet to arrive with election materials at Polling Unit 003 in Oshodi-Isolo.

At Ward C, Polling Unit 114 in Isheri Osun, there was a mix-up in election materials, which hindered voting at 10:00 am.

At Polling Unit 013, Ward A1 along Ikotun-Igando Road, voting was ongoing at 10:23 am, but an electorate, who refused to disclose his identity, complained about manipulation.

At 11:22 am, voting was ongoing at Polling Unit 04091 in Ward A, Ojo Local Government Area.

Some LASIEC officials, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard along Ijegun-Ikotun Road after missing their way, also complained about poor pay.

An official, who pleaded anonymity, said: “We were on our way to our polling unit when our vehicle missed its way. We chartered the bus, but the driver didn’t know the location. Even with the poor pay, which may have been slashed by several people before getting to us, we have to go through so much stress.”

Voters decry harassment, missing units

In the Ojo Local Government Area, a young voter, Mr Daniel, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, complained that polling units were moved without any prior information.

He also accused officials of All Progressives Congress, APC, of intimidation and harassment, saying the phones of many who attempted to make a video of their situation were seized.

He said: “This is not an election, but a thrash. Polling units of people were moved without any prior information to enable rigging. People were searching for their polling units and couldn’t find their names at their usual polling units.”

Deserted polling units

Also, polling units across Jakande Estate in the Oke-Afa and Ago Okota areas were empty during the exercise.

Polling units 003, 05, 07, 08, 09, and 012 Oke-Afa and Ago Okota areas recorded low turnout of voters.

Sunday Vanguard observed near-deserted scenes, a stark contrast to past elections.

By noon, only 28 voters had cast ballots at Polling Unit 012, Jakande Estate, while presiding officers at Unit 07 reported just 19.

At Unit 08, only two voters arrived, while youths played football on roads.

Unarmed policemen stationed at units stood idle, with no security concerns reported amid the overwhelming voter absence.

While most polling units functioned actively, LASIEC officials were absent at Polling Unit 014 on 21 Road, Second Avenue, Festac Town as of 11:30 am.

Some voters, who turned out to exercise their franchise, were stranded.

At many of the polling units, Sunday Vanguard observed that they were deserted, with only a few voters waiting patiently for the arrival of electoral officers.

At Polling Unit 29, located near the Federal Service Club, only one party agent was present, also awaiting LASIEC officials.

In the Obalende area, as of 9:15 a.m., several youths were seen playing football on the road while security personnel were actively controlling the situation asking them to remove makeshift barricades.

Why we shunned election —Voters

Some residents, who gave reasons for shunning the exercise, attributed it to a lack of confidence in the electoral process.

One of them, Godfrey Johnson, said: “Of what importance is our participation when our votes will not count? We have lost confidence in INEC’s ability to deliver credible elections. Until we get it right, this will be the outcome.”

Another resident, Mr Taofeek Sumonu, said the low turnout was predicted.

He said: “This is not new. It is evident in most local government elections. People are waiting for governorship and presidential polls.”

No security breach recorded- CP. Moshood

Despite widespread voter apathy, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, CP Olohundare Moshood, said the exercise was peaceful and orderly, with no recorded cases of violence or disruption.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment of polling units in Surulere, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin, Okota, Ketu and Ikorodu, CP Moshood told Sunday Vanguard that the electoral process had so far been good and free of any major incidents.

The Police boss said: “So far, so good, the process was good. There has not been any disturbance of the peace anywhere. We want to encourage voters that there is still time for them to come out and cast their votes.”

The CP emphasised that the police had implemented a comprehensive deployment plan, with enough personnel stationed across polling units and collation centers to ensure sustained security throughout the process.

“For collation, we have already deployed massively. Police personnel are present at all collation centers across the 57 local government areas. We are fully on the ground to maintain peace during both the collation and the announcement of results.”

He also warned that the command would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the process post-election.

“We know that after results are announced, there will be jubilation and, possibly, agitation. But we will not allow anyone to blackmail the process or disturb public peace in any part of the state. We are good to go, and so far, so good,” he added.

Ex-deputy gov demands cancellation of polls

Meanwhile, a former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, called for the cancellation of the exercise.

Senator Bucknor-Akerele said she could not vote because her polling unit was one of the many units moved to another area without prior notice.

According to her, the relocation of polling units and the missing names were part of the plans to rig the election.

While accusing LASIEC of disrupting the exercise, she asked the commission to cancel the polls.

She said: “I have been to my unit, my name is not there.

“There are units supposed to be in front of Eko Hotel, they have brought them here to Ajose Adeogun.

“Many people are not able to vote because they have, in fact, completely disrupted all the polling units. I am calling for the cancellation of this election because there’s a clear effort to rig the election in favour of one party.

Because otherwise, why is it that people are not able to vote in their units? Why is it that units have been disrupted and placed in the wrong place?”

Observers hail LASIEC

In spite of the low turnout of voters and late arrival of voting materials, some election observers expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

Speaking while monitoring the election, Chairman of Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, Jonathan Aifuobhokhanu, commended LASIEC for its preparedness and peaceful conduct.

Aifuobhokhanu said: “I am already copying everything here to apply it to our local government elections in Edo State.

“We will invite them to come to our aid in Edo to improve what they have done. Everywhere seems peaceful, with no crisis of any kind.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, Chief Charles Ejiogu, described LASIEC’s level of preparedness as “fantastic.”

However, the observers noted that voter apathy was evident in some areas, with low turnout recorded in polling units visited in Mushin, Ilupeju, Coker Aguda, and Surulere.

Peaceful exercise

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier urged eligible voters across the state to participate in the councils.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, assured of adequate security during and after the exercise.

The governor said: “My dear Lagosians, I call on all eligible voters across the state to come out in large numbers to participate in the Local Government polls.

“The local government is the closest tier of government to the people and plays a vital role in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.

“The election offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for chairmen and councillors who will represent their interests and drive development at the community level.

“This election is not just a constitutional process; it is a powerful expression of your voice and your civic responsibility; it is your right.

“I urge every registered voter to go out peacefully tomorrow, cast your vote, and be a part of the democratic process that strengthens our communities and our state.

“To ensure a safe, orderly, and credible election, I have directed that security agencies be strategically deployed across all polling units and communities.

“Law enforcement officials will be present to protect voters, electoral officials, and election materials.

“The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has assured me that they are ready for the election.

“I urge all political stakeholders, party agents, and candidates to conduct themselves with decorum and to uphold the principles of peace, fairness, and respect for the rule of law throughout the election.’’