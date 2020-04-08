Lockdown: 37 persons arrested for violating sit-at-home directive in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Court orders some to be quarantined for 14 days

As 13 vehicles impounded

By Evelyn Usman

Detectives of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCID, Yaba, Lagos, have arrested 37 persons on the streets of Lagos, for violating the Federal Government’s sit-at-home directive, aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Among those arrested were youths who hijacked the restriction on vehicular and human movements to turn most streets in Lagos into football pitches. Others were a group of persons on an exercise routine.

This is just as 13 vehicles were impounded today by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS in Alapere area of the State, over the same offence.

The 37 persons, comprising both males and females, were arrested in Owoworoshoki and Anthony areas of the state. They were charged before the Magistrate Court Yaba, yesterday.

Those who pleaded not guilty were subjected to the COVID 19 test. Consequently, the court stated that they should be quarantined for 14 days at the Infectious Diseases Hospital Yaba.

Vanguard gathered that the outcome of the result would determine whether they would be allowed to go home or not.

Others were asked to carry out community service.

Meanwhile, the 13 impounded vehicles comprised seven commercial buses and three jeeps.

The commercial buses were impounded while being used to convey passengers, while other motorists were without valid excuses for being on the road.

The Commander, RRS, DCP Olatunji Disu who led a team of policemen on enforcement of COVID 19 stay- at -home to Lagos Island, was forced to make a detour at Ketu – Alapere, where a queue of vehicles was sighted, moving towards Ojota Bridge inward Ibadan.

While vehicles with valid excuses and identifications were allowed passage, drivers of the inter-state buses disclosed during interrogation that they were conveying the passengers to Ibadan, Oyo state.

DCP Disu also directed his men to disperse over 150 youths who had converged in front of Samuel Gbadebo Adegboyega Village, beside The Apostolic Church, Alapere, for exercise.

But most of the youths refused, despite an enlightenment talk on the implication of their disobedience to the directive. But they were forced to leave after the RRS Commander directed his officers to form a wall around them and walked them down the road.

The impounded vehicles according to the Police, were handed over to the Alapere Divisional Police.

