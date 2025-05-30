Biafra Day: Imo on lockdown as sit-at-home cripples economic, social activities

Imo on lockdown as sit-at-home cripples economic, social activities.

By Chidi Nkwopara

For the greater part of yesterday, Imo State was forced to observe a sit-at-home as economic and social activities virtually ground to a halt.

Vanguard check showed that courts, government offices, schools, markets and commercial transport owners withdrew their vehicles from Imo roads.

ABC Transport management’s public notice read: “We won’t be operating from our locations around and to the South East tomorrow (yesterday), May 30, 2025. This is due to the lockdown in South East.”

Some civil servants, who were reached on phone, confirmed that they were at home with members of their families.

However, feelers from some areas, such as Uvuru, Amuzu and Lorji, in Aboh Mbaise local council area, saw people carrying out their normal activities. Schools were on, and the popular Orie Uvuru market was in full gear.

Reports from Ihitte Uboma revealed that the area was grounded. A villager, who simply identified himself as Ogueri, said, “There is something you must realize about our area: There is no operational police division in the whole of Ihitte Uboma, Obowo and Ehime Mbano local government areas to date.

“We are not likely going to get intervention from any security agency, if anyone is attacked in my community. So, there is no point in taking a costly chance. In the circumstance, most of us decided to respect ourselves and stay peacefully in our respective homes.”

Responding also, a priest (names withheld) said: “We are all, one way or the other, IPOB members, but the way some people are going about it is not good at all.

“They should appeal to our conscience to understand what we are seeking and not forcing and killing the people they want to protect.

“Instilling fear in everybody will not help us. What our enemies want, is for all of us to die and let things no work. They don’t care whether we live or die and we are helping them to surreptitiously achieve it.”

Meanwhile, Imo State Police Command says it has made strategic deployments across the state to ensure peace and order.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Henry Okoye, read: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP, Aboki Danjuma, has once again called on the good and law-abiding people of Imo State, to disregard the disruptive sit-at-home threat, issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

“The CP reassures all residents that the Command, in synergy with other security agencies, has activated robust security measures to forestall any form of threat or attack across the state.

“The Service Commanders and Heads of security agencies in Imo, including Brigadier General M. I. Abbas, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze; DSS Director, Olushola Aguda; Air Cdre DE Bello, Commander Nigeria Air Force 211 QRG; as well as heads of NSCDC, Immigration, FRSC, and Fire Service, have jointly instituted proactive measures and are working closely with the Police, to avert any sit-at-home threat and protect lives and property.

“Joint security operatives have been strategically deployed across the 27 Local Government Areas of the State. These operatives are currently undertaking intensive confidence-building patrols and operation show-of-force to deter criminal elements and reassure members of the public.

“Imo State Police Command, therefore, issues a stern warning to any person or group planning to breach the peace by attempting to enforce the illegal sit-at-home threat that such persons will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The Commissioner of Police urges Ndi Imo to remain vigilant, security conscious, and to report any suspicious movement or activity within their environment to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08034773600 or 08148024755.”

