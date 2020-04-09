Lassa fever killed 188 in Nigeria – NCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

A new report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has shown that no fewer than 188 Nigerian have died in the current outbreak of Lassa fever this year.

In its weekly report tagged: Week 14″, NCDC disclosed that the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 19 in week 13, to 12.

The NCDC in the weekly report stated that since the onset of the 2020 Lassa fever outbreak, the country has recorded 963 confirmed cases and 188 deaths.

In the last week report, the total number of deaths was 185, which shows that three people died from the disease within the last week.

In week 14, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 19 cases in week 13, 2020 to 12 cases. These were reported from 5 States (Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi and Sokoto)

The report showed that there has been a gradual reduction in new cases reported across the country in the last three consecutive weeks.

The report blamed the situation on the rains in some parts of the country especially in places with a high burden of the disease.

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 14, 2020, 188 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.5 per cent which is lower than the percentage for the same period in 2019 (22.7%). In total for 2020, the report showed that 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 126 Local.

Lassa fever diagnosed all year round, peaks in the dry season from November to May.

However, no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 14. So far, the total number affected health workers during the outbreak is now 37.

Meanwhile, the weekly situation reported that three states, Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi, have the highest number of cases from the outbreak.

Of all confirmed cases, 72 per cent are from three states: Edo, 32 per cent; Ondo 32, per cent, and Ebonyi 8 per cent.

According to the report, the five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are Edo with 314 confirmed cases and 39 deaths; Ondo, 309 confirmed cases and 44 deaths; Ebonyi with 73 cases and 16 deaths; Taraba with 55 cases and 21 deaths and Bauchi with 43 cases and 18 deaths.

Also, there has been a significant increase in the figures when compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the statistics, cumulatively between week one and 14, 2020, there were 4287suspected cases, 963 confirmed, 14 probable and 188 deaths compared to the same period in 2019 which had 2133 suspected cases, 537 confirmed, 15 probable and 123 deaths were reported.

Also, the predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years.

