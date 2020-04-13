Breaking News
#LagosUnrest: Lagosians cry for help as robbers, miscreants go rampage again

On 11:00 amIn Newsby
Filed By David Royal

As the coronavirus continues to spread, and the harsh economic effect of the Presidential lockdown order bites harder on Lagos residents, armed robbers and miscreants have started breaking into homes to rob innocent citizens of their valuables.

Vanguard reports that the robbery, which was said to have started in the wake of the lockdown order, took a greater dimension on Saturday and Sunday as people suspected to be armed robbers, numbering at least 30 invaded the areas.

The police had also arrested two suspected members of the gang while others managed to escape.

A locally made revolver pistol,  dangerous weapons and house-breaking implement were recovered from the suspects.
Also arrested were 92 suspected members of different cult groups in the state.
Vanguard learnt that the arrested robbers during investigation, told policemen that their intention was to break into houses and cart away phones and cash.

On the arrest of the suspected cultists, Vanguard also gathered that some of them were arrested in their hideouts, while others were arrested on information that they were spoiling for a show-down.

As the unrest spreads to other parts of Lagos late Sunday and early hours of Monday with residents keeping vigil in areas such as Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Ogba, Ayobo, Egbeda, Iju, Alakuko, Ijaiye, Meiran, Iju-Ishaga, Fagbenro Street, Kola, Dopemu, Fagba and many communities in Alimosho.

Residents were in fears as some of them locked themselves indoors while others who were brave enough mobilized and engaged the robbers in confrontation.

Many residents have been robbed at gunpoint while shops were burgled by suspected robbers and hoodlums.

The unrest also from Lagos satellite communities in Toll Gate, Agbado, Alakuko, Ijaiye, spread gradually to Abule Egba and Ojokoro communities with police swiftly taking charge and arresting dozens of the suspected robbers and hoodlums terrorizing residents amidst the lockdown.

Residents of Iyana Ipaja took to twitter to cry for help, some said as at 2:00am the armed robbers who are suspected to be cultists invaded many residents and dispossessed them of valuables.

However, the Lagos state police command reacted to the calls by Agege residents Sunday evening, saying that Police officers have been deployed to Ogba, Agege, Idimu, etc to prevent further crimes in those areas. Assuring residents that they are fully on ground.

Let’s take a look at some of the tweets by residents of Agege and Iyana Ipaja.

Vanguard Nigeria News

