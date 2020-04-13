Kindly Share This Story:

Filed By David Royal

As the coronavirus continues to spread, and the harsh economic effect of the Presidential lockdown order bites harder on Lagos residents, armed robbers and miscreants have started breaking into homes to rob innocent citizens of their valuables.

Vanguard reports that the robbery, which was said to have started in the wake of the lockdown order, took a greater dimension on Saturday and Sunday as people suspected to be armed robbers, numbering at least 30 invaded the areas.

The police had also arrested two suspected members of the gang while others managed to escape.

A locally made revolver pistol, dangerous weapons and house-breaking implement were recovered from the suspects.

Also arrested were 92 suspected members of different cult groups in the state.

Vanguard learnt that the arrested robbers during investigation, told policemen that their intention was to break into houses and cart away phones and cash.

On the arrest of the suspected cultists, Vanguard also gathered that some of them were arrested in their hideouts, while others were arrested on information that they were spoiling for a show-down.

As the unrest spreads to other parts of Lagos late Sunday and early hours of Monday with residents keeping vigil in areas such as Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Ogba, Ayobo, Egbeda, Iju, Alakuko, Ijaiye, Meiran, Iju-Ishaga, Fagbenro Street, Kola, Dopemu, Fagba and many communities in Alimosho.

Residents were in fears as some of them locked themselves indoors while others who were brave enough mobilized and engaged the robbers in confrontation.

Many residents have been robbed at gunpoint while shops were burgled by suspected robbers and hoodlums.

The unrest also from Lagos satellite communities in Toll Gate, Agbado, Alakuko, Ijaiye, spread gradually to Abule Egba and Ojokoro communities with police swiftly taking charge and arresting dozens of the suspected robbers and hoodlums terrorizing residents amidst the lockdown.

Residents of Iyana Ipaja took to twitter to cry for help, some said as at 2:00am the armed robbers who are suspected to be cultists invaded many residents and dispossessed them of valuables.

However, the Lagos state police command reacted to the calls by Agege residents Sunday evening, saying that Police officers have been deployed to Ogba, Agege, Idimu, etc to prevent further crimes in those areas. Assuring residents that they are fully on ground.

Let’s take a look at some of the tweets by residents of Agege and Iyana Ipaja.

A mini bus sped into Aboru, through Ayo afolabi road, coming from estate gate, abesan, ipaja.

The bus was stopped eventually by guys waiting at a junction.

Inside the bus were three guys, and in the bus, A GUN WAS FOUND!!! #AgegeUnrest #OFLAGOS Iyana Ipaja #ProtecttheFrontline pic.twitter.com/ZsnzkCOBRO — ▫️𝕸𝕬𝖅𝖎_𝕭𝕺𝖎𝖅▫️ (@OmoAfowowe) April 13, 2020

This happening at ogba !!! Not only in Agege like this . I’m scared right now for my friend !! 😫😫😫#AgegeUnrest #LagosUnrest @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/opx6uihnDv — Mobolaji 😎 (@kuppylee) April 12, 2020

This unrest was predictable. When you cut off people’s source of income, the people will be restless. The least the government should have done would have been to beef up security in anticipation. More police vans should have been purchased.#AgegeUnrest Akute Iyana Ipaja Egbeda — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) April 13, 2020

The only reason why there is Robbery going on in Nigeria now is because Nigerians are hungry. What do you expect people to eat for the next 2 weeks? How do you go on live tv to lie about sharing 100 billion naira to Nigerians? So sad#Covid_19#AgegeUnrest#lagos

Iyana Ipaja — Madukwe blessing (@Superbabexx) April 12, 2020

Those 1 million boys are currently robbing in my hood (Baruwa New London) and we’ve been trying all we could to reach the @PoliceNG but they aren’t picking our calls… Do we really have a government in this jungle ?? 😞#iyanaipaja #AgegeUnrest — The African boy 🌍⚔️ (@harremgeezy) April 13, 2020

Attacks in Abesan, Akowonjo, Akute, Egbeda, Ogba, Iyanapaja, #AgegeUnrest all of Lagos and cries for help. Now all of a sudden no one is bothered about social distancing and the #COVID19 spread anymore, all our thinking is right now is safety. God protect us all. — Raymond (@IamTheIroko) April 13, 2020

Pls rtweet agege are unrest @PoliceNG

May be on your timeline 🙏🙏#AgegeUnrest pic.twitter.com/fYnwNdh9eq — Ripe kid (@iamripekid) April 13, 2020

It’s not over yet oooo 🥶🥶🥶 gun shots everywhere #AgegeUnrest pic.twitter.com/4O4RGuv5Eh —  NwaMbaise  (@mbaise1stborn) April 13, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: