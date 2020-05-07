Police arrest 40 suspected armed robbers, cultists in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River Police Command has arrested 40 suspected armed robbers and cultists, including a native doctor who specialises in making charms for suspected armed robbers.

Mr Uche Anozia, the Commissioner of Police in Cross River, paraded the suspects before newsmen at the state command headquarters on Wednesday in Calabar.

Anozia disclosed that in all, 41 suspects were arrested for various offences committed across the state, with two cars, one motorcycle, firearms, live cartridges among others recovered from them.

He explained that the suspects were arrested at various locations across the state through the effort of the state command and cooperation of members of the public.

The commissioner of police explained that on March 9, a gang of six suspected armed robbers were responsible for robbing High-Quality Bread officials along Marian Road in Calabar of N2 million.

He said that the same gang were also responsible for a robbery incident at Molingo office in Calabar on Feb. 16, where they carted away N12 million.

Anozia said that items recovered from the suspects included one Golf 3 car with Reg. No. AKP 209 NH and one locally made pistol.

“Also, on May 2, 2020, our men arrested 16 suspected cultists/murderers during cult rivalry that ensued between the Klans and Vikings confraternity within and outside Calabar.

“While on April 24, we arrested three suspected armed robbers along Calabar-Itu road for incessantly robbing innocent motorists and other road users of their valuables by blocking the highway.

“Also on the same April 24, one Emmanuel Edet reported that one Solomon Etim and others at large entered his shop at Watt market on April 13 with a locally made pistol and robbed him of his valuables worth N150,000.

“On April 10, 2020, one Sampson Ugwanyi reported that his wife was kidnapped in her pharmaceutical store located at Goldie Street in Calabar by five armed men.

“Upon getting the report, operatives from the Anti-Robbery Squad went after the men which resulted in exchange of fire with the kidnappers,” he said.

Anozia said that the victim was rescued unhurt while the culprits managed to escape with bullet wounds, abandoning a Toyota Camry car.

According to him, one locally made pistol and other items including a rope used in tying the victim and a face cap were recovered.

“In all, we arrested 41 suspects for various offences committed across the state. We recovered two cars, one motorcycle, firearms, and live cartridges among others”, he said.

The commissioner assured residents that the command’s doggedness and resilience in proactive policing would continue in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic experience.

