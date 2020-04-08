Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has withdrawn charges against Naira Marley, Babatunde Gbadamosi, and his wife Folashade.

The State Government gave conditions for withdrawing the charge for flouting the state Coronavirus social distancing directive brought against the defendants.

Naira Marley was represented in court by Damilola Ayinde-Marshall alongside Afeez Olabisi while Olawale Akoni SAN alongside Dr Bayo Adaralegbe represented the Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN alongside O. Awonuga represented the 3rd def, Folasade Gbadamosi.

After the announcement of appearance, the DPP, Yakub Oshaola told the court that “even though the state has filed a charge before the court., …a few minutes before the court sat, the AG & Comm for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo SAN forwarded a directive to him that having considered the remorsefulness of the three defendants, he has considered diverting the case out of court based on the defendants fulfilling three conditions.

(1) They have to write a formal apology to the Government of Lagos State which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them.

(2) They have to give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of Mr President and Mr Governor which is the subject matter of the case before the court.

(3) In view of the danger which the state believes they’ve put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go on 14 days isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger. Mr Oshoala also submitted that this is absolutely necessary “in view of the fact that some individuals who travelled from endangered countries where present at the party.

He stressed that the state is not a persecutor but it is always ready to enforce the laws that benefit the interest of the public. “If they agree to these conditions, the 4 count charge will be withdrawn and that will be the end of the matter. We will keep it in abeyance.” That’s our submission.

Vanguard earlier reported that they were arrested by the Nigeria Police following his violation of lockdown order in Lagos following the arrest of the popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, who hosted a house party to mark her husband, JJC Skillz’ birthday in her house in Lagos on Saturday.

Funke Akindele and her husband were arraigned and sentenced on Monday at Ogba Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos for violating both Federal and Lagos State directives on COVID-19 lockdown by hosting a party with more than 20 guests in attendance including popular politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi and Naira Marley.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: