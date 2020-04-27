Lagos, FCT, Ogun COVID-19 lockdown ends May 4 – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday relaxed the COVID-19 induced lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with effect from May 4.

The President, who gave the directive in a nationwide broadcast on the COVID-19 situation in the country, also announced a two-week total lockdown of Kano State.

The lockdown of Kano, a state that has been rocked by mysterious deaths in the last few weeks, takes immediate effect.

President Buhari said the new directive on Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja would be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures.

He added that the Federal Government has put in place several measures to check further spread of the virus in Nigeria.

The President said: “Furthermore, new nationwide measures are to be introduced as follows;

– There will be an overnight curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services;

– There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice;

– Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and

“We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place.

“State governments, corporate organisations, and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020.

“The Presidential Task Force shall provide sector-specific details to allow for preparations by governments, businesses, and institutions.

In respect to the above guidelines, state governors may choose to adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued above.

“ To support our businesses and traders, the monetary and fiscal authorities shall deploy all the necessary provisions needed for production to continue, and thus, jobs restored.

“These revised guidelines will not apply to Kano State. With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material, and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring states.”

Vanguard

