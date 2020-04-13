Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Lagos state has discharged six more coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to the virus.

The government said on Monday via Twitter that the patients include 1 female and 5 males.

This brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from Lagos facilities to 61.

He tweeted “Good people of Lagos, Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged from IDH, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to #COVID19 This good news brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is indicative of our will power to triumph in the war against #COVID19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved. I thank you all for your continued perseverance especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain”.

Good people of Lagos, Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged from IDH, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to #COVID19 This good news brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 13, 2020

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: