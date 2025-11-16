One dead, six injured in Lagos auto crash

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…As LASTMA nabs fleeing truck driver

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least one person has died and six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a tragic road accident that occurred early Sunday around Majidun, inward Ogolonto, directly opposite MRS Filling Station along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

The collision involved a Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number EPE 494 XM and a stationary tipper truck.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), preliminary investigations revealed that the commercial bus—chartered to convey passengers to a scheduled programme in Ogijo—suffered sudden brake failure. The driver, who was reportedly speeding excessively, lost control and rammed into the parked tipper truck with great force.

The impact led to the immediate death of an adult female passenger, while five female occupants and one male were severely injured.

All injured victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital, while the remains of the deceased were handed over to security personnel, who conveyed them to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for formal documentation.

In a swift response, LASTMA operatives pursued and arrested the tipper truck driver, who attempted to flee after witnessing the severity of the crash. The commercial bus driver was also apprehended. Both have been transferred to the Ipakodo Police Division for further investigation.

To restore order and ease traffic toward Ikorodu Garage, LASTMA personnel cleared the wreckage of both vehicles from the road.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sympathy over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed for God to grant them the strength to bear the loss and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

Bakare-Oki appealed to motorists to avoid excessive speeding, maintain vigilance, and exercise discipline on the highways. He reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to protecting lives and promoting a safer motoring culture across Lagos State.