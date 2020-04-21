Kyari: PRP commiserates with President Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the death of Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, last week Friday, the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Tuesday, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and family members.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, PRP, Abdul Gombe, where the party expressed sympathy and condolences over the demise of Kyari as a result of contacting the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, and was buried Saturday last week.

The party described the death of Kyari as national loss and said his demise was felt because of the tremendous contributions he made in nation-building, which will remain indelible.

The statement reads in part: “The death of Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari while in active service is a national loss and his tremendous contribution to nation-building will always remain indelible.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the party nationwide, the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, expresses sincerest sympathy and condolences to this family, the Presidency, the people of Borno and the nation at large.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant his soul perpetual peace, and give his family, the Presidency, Borno and the nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

However, the party urged the government to double effort in combating the deadly virus following rising cases including deaths in recent times.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is very serious and its devastating consequences are being felt at every sphere of life. The PRP urges Government at all levels to double effort in combating the pandemic in order to save lives of citizens”, it said.

The party also called on Nigerians to strictly adhere to preventive measures and not to take the virus as mere myth.

“We equally call on Nigerians to adhere strictly to the guidelines and updates on COVID-19 as released by the NCDC and other relevant agencies in order to ensure their safety and well-being”, it added.

vanguard

