JUST IN: Kano confirms five new cases of COVID-19

Five persons have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano State, bringing the number of the state’s confirmed cases to nine.

The state’s ministry of health announced this on Twitter on Wednesday.

Vanguard reports that Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday declared a lockdown on Kano for seven days beginning from 10 pm Thursday 16 March, 2020.

The governor made the announcement after a meeting with various stakeholders in the state and the state security council on Tuesday.

“With the rising numbers of COVID-19 patients, it’s time to halt the virus in its tracks. A 1-week complete lockdown of Kano State will begin on Thursday the 16th April by 10 PM,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

“Please stay indoors and let us defeat this pandemic that threatens our vision for a safer #FutureKano.”

