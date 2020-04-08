Breaking News
JUST IN: 66-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Nigeria

By David Royal

Nigeria has recorded another fatality from coronavirus in Lagos state.

The deceased is said to be a 66-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Abayomi also confirmed that cases of coronavirus had increased to 130 in the state.

He tweeted, “Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

“As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed. The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.

“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

