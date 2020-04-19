Joyful Homes: Unlock your blessings with prayer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

When you and I ushered in 2020, we all shouted Happy New Year!. The method of greeting continued throughout the month of January in most parts of Nigeria with no one having the slightest inkling of what lies ahead.

I recall that a visiting uncle from the United States of America, cautioned against visiting China for business at this time but no one knew that the case of America would be worse than that of China, no one ever knew Nigeria will have a taste of COVID-19 or that nearly all nations of the world would experience a lock down, however short the number of days.

Indeed, our God is awesome. The lock down took a toll on our Christian life no doubt with our inability to attend our church programmes and fellowship meetings.

We all now know that going out and coming in, gathering together to worship and other social activities should not be taken for granted. They are made possible by the grace of God. Indeed, He is the Almighty God.

We have had a lockdown which has paralyzed economic and social activities but for those who are in the Lord, the lockdown provides an opportunity to unlock yourself spiritually and embrace the Lord through his Word and prayers.

Colossians 1 vs. 27 tells us “ To whom God would make known what is riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory”.

It simply tells us that with Christ in you, whatever has been causing you shame will turn to glory in the name of Jesus.

The lockdown was indeed an opportunity for families to pray together. Many families never had time to pray together. Parents didn’t have time to bond with their children but the lockdown provides a rare opportunity to pray together.

It provides an opportunity for couples waiting on the Lord to have a sober reflection on the challenge, become closer and think about ways of breaking the yoke.

For all couples in this situation that pray together, may the Lord in your mercy grant your request in Jesus name.

You may want to ask, why must we pray together? The answer is found in Genesis 25 vs.21 ( NIV) “ Isaac prayed to the LORD on behalf of his wife, because she was childless. The LORD answered his prayer, and his wife Rebekah became pregnant”.

Today, many husbands blame that their inability to have biological children on the wife and because women tend to be more emotional, it is the woman that bothers more. Whereas, in many cases, it the man or both are blameless.

Let’s look at a couple in the Holy Bible. Ist Samuel 1 vs. 5 ( NIV) “ But to Hannah he gave a double portion because he loved her, and the LORD had closed her womb”. This was in the family of Elkanah, Hannah and Penninah.

Another example is found in the family of Jacob, Leah and Rachel.

Gen. 29 vs. 31 is our witness “ When the LORD saw that Leah was not loved, he enabled her to conceive, but Rachel remained childless”.

In both cases, these women married as virgins. In other words, inability to have biological children is not just a physical factor but could also have spiritual dimension.

The good side of the story of both women is that both of them later had children when God intervened.

Brethren, get it clear, God will not intervene if you do not ask for his intervention.

The case of Michal daughter of Saul, the wife of King David was different. She had mocked her husband for dancing for the Lord ‘naked’ before the people. You are familiar with the story of how her husband told her off.

According to 2nd Samuel 6 vs. 23 ( KJV) “ Therefore Michal the daughter of Saul had no child unto the day of her death”.

New International Version put it this way in 2nd Samuel 6 vs. 23 “ And Michal daughter of Saul had no children to the day of her death”.

In other words, Michal did not have a single child till she died. Why? You would say but God is merciful. Yes, God is merciful but the Holy Bible gave no record of Michal asking for forgiveness of sin or David praying for her. The King was too busy fighting wars.

Just the way, many husbands are busy struggling to make money.

From Biblical records, Michal was not a bad wife. She saved David from death when her father wanted to kill him. She truly loved her husband. Ist Samuel 19 vs. 10-16, but we’ll consider vs. 13 &14 (KJV) “ And Michal took an image, and laid it in the bed, and put a pillow of goats’ hair for his bolster, and covered with a cloth. And Saul sent messengers to take David, she said , He is sick”.

Brethren, you know he full story. Michal saved David’s life from her father.

Let’s come back home. As a man you have a duty to protect your wife from your in-laws. Stop discussing your childlessness with them. Have a ready-made answer whenever the issue is brought up and that is “ Join us in prayer”.

Another reason you have to pray together, according to our Lord Jesus is stated in Matthew 18 vs. 19&20 “ Again I say unto you,

That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching any thing that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them”.

As a couple, need I tell you to pray together. Praying together is the surest way to unlock your miracles. Agree on the number of baby or babies you want and cry unto the Lord together.

Let me share with you a testimony. A man got married to a lady of his choice but his family members especially his parents didn’t like the lady. Why? She comes from a state where the people are in their view ‘ too civilized’. They didn’t tell their son they didn’t like the lady so as not to offend him.

They went to an herbalist who told them that their son was deeply in love with the lady and all his attention would be on her. So, they decided to distract their son. Their solution was to do something to ensure the lady never had a child. When they have no child, they reasoned that the man would pay attention to his family and train all his siblings.

The couple waited for years and no child was forth coming. The woman kept praying and everywhere she went, she was told that her mother-in-law was the dark force behind her problems. She dared not tell her husband. She knew if she did, that would be the end of the marriage.

The lady intensified prayer with the Holy Spirit leading her, the mercy of God showed up and she became pregnant. She was attacked with all sorts of evil dreams but God in his mercy gave her victory.

When her husband announced to his mother that his wife had a son, the mother in-law asked, which wife? The son told her X of course. How many wives do I have? The in-laws had no choice but to rejoice with the couple. They knew their plans had failed.

Either the enemy likes it or not, in this season of lockdown, your prayers will unlock your miracles in the name of Jesus.

