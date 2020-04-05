Joyful Homes: Joy cometh after the storm

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, these are unusual times. In our wildest dreams we never knew there would be Sundays that we would be unable to congregate to worship the Lord. However, we have all seen it. It is real.

With a deep reflection of our activities, we’ll find that we have indeed provoked the Lord to anger.

This isn’t the first time that human beings have provoked the Lord to anger. Jeremiah 32 vs. 30 is our reference. It states, “For the children of Israel and the children of Judah have only done evil before me from their youth: for the children of Israel have only provoked me to anger with the work of their hands, saith the LORD.

Brethren, haven’t we provoked the Lord with our activities. Fornication, adultery, unfaithfulness, ritual killings, gay marriages, stealing, and several others.

Relations have murdered fellow relation, husbands killing wives, wives murdered spouses. We degenerated to the point that those who are supposed to be anointed men of God committed grave sins. Fake miracles are the order of the day. Some even openly state conduct services that lead members to believe the Anointing of the Holy Spirit can be purchased.

But we have a merciful God.

Psalm 103 vs. 8-10 (KJV)“ The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy. He will not always chide: neither will he keep his anger forever. He hath not dealt with us after our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities”.

Even though the Lord has given us this assurance, it is not for every body. Verses 11-13 state clearly those who may benefit from his mercy. “ For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him. As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us. Like as a father pitieth his children, so the LORD pitieth them that fear them”.

With this passage, it is clear that his mercy is for those who fear him. Who are those who fear him? They are those who live by his word. Live your life according to his commandments.

The Holy Bible is filled with the consequence of living righteous. Proverbs 19 vs. 23 ( KJV) “ The fear of the LORD tendeth to life: and he that hath it shall abide satisfied: he shall not be visited with evil”.

Also in Proverbs 11 vs. 4 “ Riches profit not in the day of wrath: but righteousness delivereth from death”.

We are also told in Prov. 4 vs. 18 “ But the path of the just is as the shinning light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day”.

Brethren, this forced holiday is an opportunity for us to redefine our relationship with the Lord. It is time to move closer to God, it could be also be the time for the manifestation of that long awaited miracle.

What exactly do I mean? With the stay at home, the adulterous husband or wife has no option but to be faithful. The one, who manipulates figures in the office to enrich himself, cannot do that now. For those who form the habit of fornicating, they can’t do that now. Single ladies who date other women’s husband, can’t do that with this forced holiday. Bachelors who keep a chain of girl friends are unable to do that now.

Indeed it is a time to live righteously so that as the Holy Bible states, your path will “shine more and more unto the perfect day”.

For the couple trusting the Lord for the fruit of the womb, this forced holiday, could be the time for that baby or babies that you have trusted the Lord for.

Woman, be your best at this time. Manage the resources to the best of your ability and make your husband see you as the best companion. It is not the time for nagging.

It is not the time to play up your partner’s shortcoming. Remember that the child that God will give you is joy to both of you. More importantly, it is the time to pray together. Pray together, pray regularly. Agree on your hearts desires and lay it before the Lord in prayer.

Are you unemployed? As you pray this season, the Lord will open your eyes, you will hear the voice of the Lord and when Jesus directs you, you can never miss it.

Remind the Lord of his word for you in Psalm 128 vs., 1&2 : “Blessed is everyone that feareth the LORD, that walketh in his ways. For thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands: happy shall thou be, and it shall be well with thee”.

If the Lord says, you shall eat the labour of your hands, then ask him to make ways for you to eat the labour of your hands.

Is your issue that of a marriage partner? Do you know that the marriage partner that God has provided for you could be in your neighbourhood but both of you have been unable to meet because of social pressure?

Do your know that this lockdown, may be the opportunity for both of you to meet? With God all things are possible.

Brethren, you remember that Lent is still on. Fasting is not compulsory but it is desirable. Let’s see what the Holy Bible tells us about fasting.

A situation arose that the disciples of Jesus could not cure a lunatic, and then they asked the LORD why they couldn’t cure the man.

Let’s see the Lord’s response recorded in Matthew 17 vs.21 “ Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting”.

The Holy Bible tells us that it was after fasting and prayer for 40 days that the Lord Jesus totally subdued Satan that tempted him.

Our reference is found in Matthew 4 vs. 10&11 “ Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve. Then the devil leaveth him, and, behold, angels came and ministered unto him”.

Our emphasis is verse 11 “ Then the devil leaveth him, and, behold angels came and ministered unto him”. As you emulate Jesus this season, angels of the Almighty God will minister to you. You will receive power; you will receive your miracle in Jesus name.

Brethren, let’s remember that today in Palm Sunday in the Christian Calendar. It is the story of the Lord’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Stay with the Lord and you too will triumph over all challenges in the name of Jesus. Jesus was celebrated, I see people celebrate you as you triumph over that challenge in the name of Jesus.

Bear in mind that the road to victory over Satan and the works of the devil was not without some self-denial by our Lord Jesus.

Subdue the flesh, try and emulate Jesus. You cannot have too much of prayer, you can only have too little of it.

Live your life according to the word of God be merciful to others. Matthew 5 vs. 7: “ Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy”.

As you demonstrate kindness to the less privileged these trying times, may you obtain the mercy of the Lord in Jesus name.

Let us all look forward to an Easter that will change our lives.

Have a blessed Palm Sunday.

