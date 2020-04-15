I was pushed by devil, undergraduate arrested for rape in Ondo confesses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

AN undergraduate, Femi Adejuwon, who raped a 16-year-old secondary school graduate in Akure, the Ondo State capital, then blamed the devil for his action

Speaking while being paraded by operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Akure, the suspect pleaded for mercy.

Earlier, the state commandant of the corps, Philip Ayuba, said they got information on Sunday from a citizen that a 16-year-old student, who is currently awaiting admission, was allegedly raped by one Femi Adejuwon.

He said: “Based on investigation, the victim narrated her ordeal after being discharged from the Police Clinic, Akure.

“She said the suspect called her on phone to meet him in his friend’s place. On getting there, Femi Adejuwon took her in, shut the door and forcefully violated her. She was later rescued in a pool of her blood

The commandant said the suspect had confessed to the crime after interrogation.

