How odds work in betting

To become a successful online sports bettor, it is important to know the basics of betting odds and how they work. To a beginner, odds may look like strange numbers, displayed on the bookmaker’s website to confuse bettors.

These number, however, they are displayed, are what tells the bettor the possible outcomes of an event, and how much money you can make on each bet. Thus, it is important to get all the genuine information you can access about odds before you start placing sports bets online.

What are Sports Betting Odds?

At the verge of placing a bet, the likely questions that come to most bettor’s mind are; what are the probability that I will win this bet? How much can I possibly gain? These questions can be answered by using the odds given by the bookmaker to calculate possible outcomes. In essence, odds are the bookmaker’s way of interpreting the possible outcomes of an event. This is why odds in a particular event can slightly vary from one sports betting site to another. Time and certain occurrence can also affect odds because bookies reserve the rights to adjust their odds at any point in time.

Betting entails assessing the dynamics of an event and predicting the possible outcomes. This may seem easy for beginners who know the game in and out, but betting with bookmakers requires more than knowing the game.

How Odds are Displayed

Odds are displayed is different formats, depending on the country of the bookie. However, these odds mean the same thing. So don’t be bothered if you register with a new sports betting site and the odds are presented differently. Below are the three major formats odds can be displayed.

Decimal Odds

Top betting sites, such as Winnersgoldenbet, display betting odds in decimals. However, you may also get the chance to get to select how you want your odds to be displayed. Decimal odds are also common on bet exchanges. This format is one of the easiest to work out. The basic formula can be seen below.

(odds x stake)- stake = winnings

(4.0 x ₦1000 ) – ₦1000 = ₦ 3000

Fractional Odds

This odds format originated from Europea, but bookies in other regions can offer them as an alternative format. Asides being displayed in fractions, fractional odds do not include the returned stake. They only represent the winnings. Fractionals are also more complex to calculate, especially for beginners. An example is given below.

((Stake /denominator) x numerator ) + stake

((₦1000/2) x 7) + ₦1000 = ₦4500

Moneyline/American Odds

Moneyline odds are mostly used by U.S bookies and they are not to be confused with Moneyline betting. This format is the easiest as it displays how much a bettor will need to wager to win a certain amount. Moneyline odds are used in football betting as well as other sports.

What You should know about Odds

Although odds are used by bookmakers to represent the probability of an event, they do not display the true likelihood of an outcome in an event. They are largely based on information available to the public. Hence, expert bettors seek the true cost of each bet by using implied probability to determine the bookie’s margin. Therefore, comparing odds on various sports betting site can be helpful when trying to place a bet on an event.

Vanguard

