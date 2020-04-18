Group berates Wike over statement against Amaechi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

A political pressure group the Amaechi Vanguard, AV, has berated Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike over alleged derogatory remarks on the person of Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation.

The group was apparently reacting to the statement credited to Governor Wike at a media briefing in Port Harcourt to the extent that someone from a political party whose candidate cannot participate in elections in the state shouldn’t comment on how the state is being governed.

The National Chairman of Amaechi Vanguard, Mr. Haruna Bature, recalled in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja that Governor Wike has never emerged winner through a free and fair election since 2015 governorship elections in be state.

Bature alleged that while Wike rode to power through the instrument of Federal might in 2015, he also used the Neighborhood Watch to hijack power in 2019.

According to him, “I am convinced that all those who either were present at the Governor. Wike’s Media briefing on April 17, 2020 or watched it on Television or even those who listened on radio, the governor and utterances before the world have sufficiently provided eloquent response to his briefing.

“Therefore, it will be a waste of adjectives to try to quantify the briefing and the governor’s performance. The world saw and heard him.

Moreover, Wike in his remarks described SDP as the only opposition party in Rivers State which won a seat in the House of Assembly.

“Also, he said how can someone from a party who cannot produce a single candidate just within the party to stand for an election come out to talk about how to run a state?

“I want to remind us of what I think the whole world knows that the 2015 election was stolen by the Federal might in favour of Wike, who has even tried to undermine the sitting governor.

“During 2019 election political, it was on record how thugs recruited by state called Neighborhood watch which many Innocent people were killed and stole the mandate of the good people of Rvers’ people. So, which election the Governor Wike waa bragging that he won?

“We all know that there are some APC members sponsored by the governor in the state. I want to made it clearly to Wike that President Buhari and Rotimi Amaechi are protected by God Almighty as no evils shall triumph over them.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the corporate organizations that the Governor threatened with reprisal action if they did not donate to the state COVID-19 fund to tell him to learn from Lagos State.

“Lagos State Government didn’t threaten the Federal Government and corporate organizations to support her in the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19 , pandemic in the state.

“They have started something before the Federal Government, corporate organizations and individuals started making their donations to support it in the right against the spread of the disease.”

