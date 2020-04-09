Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, recovers from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has fully recovered from coronavirus.

You would recall that the governor earlier tested positive for coronavirus following contact with the son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor while announcing on Twitter said he just received his second negative test result while appreciating those who supported him with prayers during the intervening period.

He also appreciated the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as religious leaders within and outside the state.

Bala wrote, “Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi

“My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the NCDC.”

