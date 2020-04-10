Kindly Share This Story:

… heads to North-East

By Ibrahim Wuyo

In Kaduna, the newly-appointed General Officer Commanding, GOC, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Usman Mohammed, assumed office on Friday.

Major-General Usman Mohammed took over command from Major General Faruk Yahaya in a brief ceremony held at the Headquarters of 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna.

Col. ED Idimah, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, said in a statement that the occasion was also observed in strict compliance to social distancing advice of the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, on curbing the spread of COVID-19.

He said: “Prior to his appointment as the 36th GOC 1 Division, Major General Usman Shehu Mohammed was the Chief of Civil Military Affairs at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

“In his maiden speech, Major General Mohammed lauded his predecessor for his sterling leadership and mentorship of officers in the Division during the period of his tour of command.

“The new GOC also promised to follow in the footprints of his predecessor and build on the foundation already laid to uplift the Division onto higher pedestal. General Mohammed further urged officers and soldiers of 1 Division to extend to him the same cooperation and commitment which they gave to his predecessor.

“Earlier in his farewell remarks, Major General Faruk Yahaya the immediate past General Officer Commanding 1 Division, thanked the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai for the opportunity given him to contribute to the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other criminal elements bedeviling the Division’s area of responsibility.

“Major General Yahaya also applauded the efforts of Commanders, Officers and Soldiers of 1 Division Kaduna. He said their commitments, loyalty and cooperation during his tour of duty were exceptional and encouraged them to extend same to his successor.

“Highlights of the brief ceremony include the decoration of the new GOC with 1 Division Insignia, handing and taking over of 1 Division Flag of Command, presentation of memorabilia to the outgone GOC by Commanders and Principal Staff Officers as well as inspection of farewell quarter guard by the outgone GOC.

“It could be recalled that Major General Faruk Yahaya was recently appointed the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East and he has since assumed command.”

