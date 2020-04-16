Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

France says things ‘happened we don’t know about’ in China coronavirus handling

On 8:51 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Emmanuel Macron, France on China coronavirus
French president, Emmanuel Macron

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said there were grey areas in China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and that things “happened that we don’t know about”, speaking in an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday.

“Let’s not be so naive as to say it’s been much better at handling this,” he said of China’s management of the outbreak.

“We don’t know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don’t know about.”

The United States and Britain took a tougher line on China, where the coronavirus outbreak emerged in December.

“We’ll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it couldn’t have been stopped earlier,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at a press conference Friday when asked about future relations with Beijing.

ALSO READ: France says EU coronavirus recovery fund to be financed by joint debt

Raab is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump’s administration is investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it does not rule out that it came from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan, China.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: France moves into recession – national bank

Chinese scientists have said the virus, which has killed more than 140,000 people worldwide, was likely transmitted to humans late last year at a Wuhan “wet market” that slaughtered exotic animals — a longtime focus of concern for public health experts.

But The Washington Post and Fox News both quoted anonymous sources who voiced concern that the virus may have come — accidentally — from a sensitive bioresearch centre in the city.

Trump, asked about the laboratory theory at a news conference on Wednesday, said that “more and more, we’re hearing the story” and that the United States was “doing a very thorough investigation.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!