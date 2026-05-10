10 things to know about Hantavirus

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By Enitan Abdultawab

Hantavirus has returned to global attention following reports of a suspected outbreak aboard a cruise ship travelling across the Atlantic Ocean, where multiple passengers reportedly died and others fell seriously ill.

Health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have confirmed some cases linked to the virus, raising fresh concerns about the rare but dangerous disease.

Here are 10 important things to know about hantavirus:

1. Hantavirus is spread mainly by rodents

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses commonly carried by rodents, especially rats and mice. Humans usually become infected after inhaling contaminated particles from rodent urine, saliva, or droppings.

2. It can become airborne

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus can spread when dried rodent waste is disturbed and tiny contaminated particles become airborne and are inhaled.

3. Rodent bites can also transmit the virus

Although less common, hantavirus may also spread through rodent bites or scratches.

4. The virus can cause severe lung disease

One of the major illnesses linked to the virus is Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a dangerous respiratory disease that affects the lungs and breathing.

5. Early symptoms resemble common illnesses

Symptoms often begin with fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, dizziness, chills, and stomach-related problems, making it difficult to detect early.

6. Breathing complications can become deadly

As the illness progresses, patients may develop severe respiratory distress. The CDC estimates that HPS has a mortality rate of about 38 percent once breathing complications begin.

7. Another form attacks the kidneys

Hantavirus can also cause Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which mainly affects the kidneys and can lead to low blood pressure, internal bleeding, and kidney failure.

8. There is no specific cure yet

Health experts say there is currently no approved specific treatment for hantavirus infections. Doctors mainly provide supportive care, including oxygen therapy, antiviral drugs, dialysis, or mechanical ventilation in severe cases.

9. Cases have been reported worldwide

Thousands of cases are recorded globally every year, particularly in parts of Asia and Europe. China reportedly accounts for more than half of global HFRS infections annually.

10. Preventing rodent exposure is the best protection

Health authorities advise people to avoid contact with rodents, seal entry points in homes, and wear protective gear while cleaning rodent-infested areas to reduce the risk of infection.

The virus recently made headlines after confirmed and suspected cases emerged aboard a cruise ship travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde, with multiple deaths recorded among passengers. Health officials continue to monitor the situation.

Vanguard News