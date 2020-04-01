Emir of Jere dies at 70

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Sa’ad Usman, the Emir of Jere in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State, is dead.

He was 70.

The late Emir was the husband of a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman.

The Spokesperson of the Jere Chiefdom, Alhaji Hamza Yakubu, confirmed the monarch’s death to journalists on Wednesday.

Yakubu said Usman died in the early hours of Wednesday at his Kaduna residence following a protracted illness.

“Our Emir passed on at about 2:40 a.m. today after a protracted illness. You know he had been having a long-standing spinal cord problem.

“He had received treatment at different hospitals, including National Hospital, Abuja and one in London.

“We pray to God to bless his soul and grant him paradise,” he added

He said the late Emir will be buried by 2:00 p.m. in Jere according to Islamic rites. (NAN)

Vanguard

