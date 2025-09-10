AVM Okorodudu dies at 70

By Jimitota Onoyume

Air Vice Marshal Terry Omatsola Okorodudu rtd, is dead.

Vanguard gathered that he passed on after a protracted illness in Nairobi, Kenya ,on Tuesday at the age of 70.

He was born August 27 1955 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and joined the Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna in July 1976. And retired in 2010 as AVM after several years of meritorious service to the Air Force and the nation at large.

It would be recalled that he indicated interest in contesting in the primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Delta South senatorial seat in 2019 but later bowed out of the race.