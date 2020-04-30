Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Eminem confronts intruder in his living room

On 10:10 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Eminem, Intruder

Eminem confronted a home intruder in his living room after the suspect slipped past his sleeping security guards, according to a report Thursday.

The 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes smashed a kitchen window with a paving stone and climbed into in the rapper’s home in a gated community in the Detroit-area around 4 a.m. earlier this month, TMZ reports.

ALSO READ: France orders 10 metres between joggers, cyclists

The smashed window triggered Slim Shady’s alarm system, waking up the rapper who found the intruder in his living room, the report says.

But the intruder didn’t try to steal anything.

Apparently, Hughes just wanted some face time with the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, TMZ reports.

ALSO READ: Russian PM, Mikhail Mishustin, tests positive for coronavirus, as cases surge past 100,000

The alarm also woke up the security guards, who rushed into the house and detained Hughes until cops showed up, according to TMZ.

A representative for Slim Shady told XXL, though, that Eminem was the one who detained Hughes till cops showed up.

Hughes faces a pair of felonies, home invasion and malicious destruction of a building was held on $50,000 bond on April 6.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!