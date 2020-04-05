EKEDP improves power supply in Lekki

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to strengthen its network and improve power supply to its esteemed customers across its network, Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) through an official statement on Friday 3rd April 2020, provided information on its recent investments in the Electricity infrastructure within its franchise coverage area, claiming these investments are responsible for significant improvements in the power supplied to its customers.

The statement which was signed by EKEDP’s Head, Corporate Communications and official spokesperson, Godwin Idemudia, revealed that the Company had embarked on a series of projects focused on reinforcing its network’s stability to safeguard the power supply to and safety of; its customers.

The statement highlighted residents under its Lekki Business district as the initial beneficiaries of the significant improvements to its infrastructure.

According to Idemudia, EKEDP is set to deploy a 15MVA, 33/11KV Mobile Power

Transformer which is to be in emergency situations (as a temporary solution) to ensure the supply of electricity to areas experiencing a power outage due to the failure of the existing Power Transformer – pending its repair.

In addition to the Mobile Power Transformer, EKEDP has also acquired fifteen 500 KVA transformers to ease the load on current transformers and cater to network expansion. Investments have also gone into the rehabilitation and maintenance of 11KV and 33KV Feeder lines across Lekki and its environs.

Idemudia said “Power supply in Lekki has improved significantly and will only get better as numerous upgrades to our infrastructure are underway”.

He also pointed out that the deployed equipment utilises the latest technological advancements and adheres to the best global safety practices thus ensuring improved power supply and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Idemudia commended EKEDP’s customers for their continued support and urged them to fulfil their obligations by paying their Electricity bills on time as this would enable the Company embark upon even more investments in its infrastructure.

“These projects are evidence of the Company’s commitment towards improved customer satisfaction and they are targeted to all areas within its operational network in order to make electricity more accessible and effectively distributed.”

He advised customers to adhere strictly to the directives of the Lagos State government as they are focused on containing and curbing the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

