Edo govt shuts down orphanage over poor facilities, neglect

The Edo State Government has shut down Omosefe Orphanage Home in Benin City, over poor facilities and lack of professional care-givers to attend to children in the facility.

Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Hon. (Mrs.) Maria Edeko Esq. gave the order to close the facility during an unscheduled inspection of the orphanage in the company of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary and other officials.

She said the orphanage was shut down because it was untidy and unfit for human habitation, as the children in the facility were left at the mercy of non-professionals. She noted that the action is to serve as a deterrent to other orphanages who do not take good care of the orphans in their custody.

According to her, “We observed the hazardous condition of the home. It was very untidy and unfit for human habitation. The children were left at the mercy of a young girl and the security guard. This predisposes the children to sexual assault and other forms of violence.”

The Commissioner insisted that no child in the state will be exposed to such danger under the Governor Godwin Obaseki-administration, as children are the greatest asset of the state.

Edeko said though the children were orphans, they were entitled to full rights as humans, appealing to owners of orphanages to provide proper homes with schools, dormitory, refectory, sports, and medical facilities, among others

She noted, “the orphanage will remain closed till further notice and the children in the home have been transferred to a better shelter for adequate care and protection as they looked malnourished and unkempt.”

