Easter: CAN tasks churches on charity to the poor

Kindly Share This Story:

***Urges govt to be transparent, inclusive in the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As the Christian world over celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has directed churches across the country to make relief packages available to the poor.

This directive is in the light of the lockdown ordered by various governments to stem the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in Nigeria.

CAN President, Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, in a special Easter message titled: ‘We Shall Have Victory at Last’, said: “I bring Easter greetings to all Christians in Nigeria and all over the globe.

Also read:

“There is no other time the hope of victory over circumstances of life which Easter brings is more relevant to humans than now when we are forced to celebrate Easter for the first time in over one hundred years in lockdown.

“The Coronavirus disruptions of human activities, however, cannot deter us from our joy and victory over all evils which Christ’s unique resurrection from the dead has brought to us.

“Beloved and fellow Nigerians, we shall see the end of all evils challenging us in the name of Jesus including COVID-19.

“Let all local churches remember to make relief packages available to the poor among them at this time. This is the time we would know the true church of Christ and those that are just commercial outfits.”

Ayokunle commended the Federal and State governments for rising strongly to confront the COVID-19 pandemic but urged them to be transparent and inclusive in the distribution of palliatives to the poor and vulnerable in the society.

He also called on them not to be deterred in confronting the pandemic headlong until normalcy is restored across the nation.

The CAN President said: “We further urge the governments to be transparent and inclusive of all regions and religious persuasions in the identification of the poor to which pandemic relief materials and payments are being made available.

“Even after the government has explained the mode by which they identified the beneficiaries, many Nigerians, including the National Assembly’s members are still really not convinced that the poor around us are the beneficiaries.

“We know the government cannot touch every poor in the society for lack of enough resources, but the equal selection of the poor per state with the balance in religious persuasions would have done better justice.

“We shall continue to pray for the government for right and inclusive decisions always for our general good.

“I am fully persuaded that very soon, coronavirus will become history and we shall all have victory over it.

“Let us intensify prayers for a quick recovery for as many that are recuperating from its attacks.”

Kindly Share This Story: