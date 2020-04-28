Cross River ward congress: NASS members pull rug from Ayade’s feet

Kindly Share This Story:

As PDP releases list of LG/Ward Executives

We will study list C’River PDP

It’s a laudable development ― Stakeholders

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

There was an unusual calm in Cross River as the National Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, released the list of Local Government and Ward executives in the state that will pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years.

Vanguard gathered that there was wild jubilation amongst party faithful who felt left out in the scheme of things especially those loyal to the National Assembly members from the state.

In a cover letter to the list addressed to the PDP Chairman in the state,Ntufam Etim Inok by the Secretary of the Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) dated 26 April 2020 with ref number:PDP/DOM/GF.V/VOL.2/20-387B with the caption: “Approval Of The New Ward and Local Government Area & Executive Committee Member(Exco Members) in Cross River state”.

The letter which partly reads: “Following the successful conduct of the Ward and Local Government Congresses of our Party in Cross River State on Saturday, March 07 and Saturday March 21, 2020, respectively,

“For the purpose of electing new Ward and LGA Executives, the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, after giving careful consideration to the reports of the Electoral Committee and the Appeal panel, has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, approved the said Congresses and the Executive Committees emerging therefrom.

“Accordingly, I hereby forward to you the authentic list of the Ward and Local Government Executives for all the 196 Wards and 18 LGAs of your State as contained in the attached lists of Names of Approved Ward and LGA Exco Members.

ALSO READ:

“This shall be the new Exco Members at the expiration of the current Executives, i.e. April 30, 2020, for Ward and May 05, 2020 for LGA, and shall hold office for a period of four (4) years pursuant to Section 47(1) of our Party’s Constitution as amended; (i.e. April 30, 2020 – April 30, 2024 for Ward Executives; and May 05, 2020 – May 05, 2024 for LGA Executives).

“You are therefore by this correspondence, directed to take necessary and appropriate steps to inaugurate the new Executive Officers in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of our Party’s Constitution as amended in 2017,” it read.

Stakeholders laud National leadership

Stakeholders under the Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP, (MFTROCR), have expressed gratitude to the national leadership of the body for bringing out an authentic list that has taken care of all vested interests.

The group’s spokesperson, Com. Raymond Takom, said he wonders why some people should kick against the new-released ward and local government executives that is duly signed by the party’s national organising secretary even when those complaining now conducted the congresses.

His words: “What the party has done by releasing an authentic list of wards and local government chapters executives and duly signed by the national organising secretary is worthy of commendation and emulation. The list sent to the governor and state party chairmen is a reflection of what happened during the congresses.

‘’In the first place, the committee members that conducted the wards and local government congresses were all nominated by the Governor who is the leader of the party in the state.

“No stakeholder had a hand in the congresses and so the list is a reflection of what they forwarded to Abuja. I think the national leadership must have looked into it and ensured that all key stakeholders’ interests were all accommodated. Thus, the authentic list as they stated in the letter.

“The only thing we did was to ensure that there was a contest in virtually all the positions to prove that we are democratic. So anybody who feels he lost out should wait for another time. We also insist that any attempt to tinker with the list would be resisted.”

We want to study the list first ― C’River PDP

When contacted both the party chairman, Ntufam Edim Inok and Pub Sec, Egbung Odama were not picking calls and the secretariat has been deserted following the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a source at the party secretariat told Vanguard that the leadership was trying to study the list before making any pronouncements.

He further disclosed that they have gotten across to the national chairman and organizing secretary over the new list, expressing resentment about the list.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: