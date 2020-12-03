Cross River Senatorial Poll: Court declares Jarigbe as PDP candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Apo, on Thursday, declared Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the duly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the rescheduled Cross River North Senatorial bye-election fixed for Saturday.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Binta Mohammed, said it found no proof that the Defendant, Jarigbe, gave false information about his educational qualification, in the Form CF001 he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

While dismissing the suit that was brought before it by a contender for the Senatorial ticket, Chief John Alaga, the court, held that the primary election where Hon. Jarigbe was elected as the candidate of the PDP for the poll, was conducted with the authentic and legitimate delegates list of the Ward and Local Government Area Executives of the party.

The court therefore declined to void the outcome of the primary election PDP conducted on September 5 to chose its flag-bearer for the Senatorial contest.

Justice Mohammed held that Jarigbe, having scored highest number of valid votes at the primary election, was validly nominated as the candidate of the PDP at the election.

Besides, the court noted that the PDP primary where Jarigbe was elected, was duly monitored by INEC and therefore valid and in line with the law.

It ordered INEC which was cited as the 2nd Defendant in the matter to include and publish the name of Jarigbe on the list of candidates for the scheduled bye-election.

