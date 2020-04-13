Create uniform templates for fight against Covid-19, Association urges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) on Monday advised the Federal Government to create a uniform templates for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Its National General Secretary, Dr Nura Abubakar, gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

Abubakar said that various responses at the state levels had been evaluated.

According to him, they are doing something, but not necessarily based on an agreed template or in line with any protocol, hence, it is difficult to assess their performance or compliance level.

“For instance, a state has over 200 bed spaces for isolation/quarantine, while another pride with only five beds isolation facility and claim ‘they are ready’,” he said.

Abubakar said that a situation where lockdown was instituted in a state, and its neighbouring states do not lockdown poses serious threat to the efforts being put in place by the state that locked down.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari, and other relevant stakeholders in the country to come up with an acceptable National Policy, algorithm and institutional framework to combat the virus.

According to him, such framework shall be expected to be implemented jointly or separately at all levels of governance in the country.

Abubakar also advised that care should be taken so that the already overcome health conditions do not overburden the overall health of the nation or impair the fight against the strange disease of the moment.

“We admonish you not to forget the Universal Health Safety precautions as we attend to any of our patients knowing their disease status or not.

“We equally commend the leadership provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“In the same vein, we commend the astute leadership provided by our parent affiliate, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) under the able leadership of Dr Francis Faduyile.

“We are proud of our involvement as a team, playing multifarious roles in ensuring that we deliver on our various professional mandate/Oath, Hippocratic on our part as doctors.

“We equally align with NMA’s position as posited to the Federal Government on COVID-19 and all related matters including the Chinese experts,” the association general secretary said.

He also called for hi-tech diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, appropriate remuneration, training and retraining of health workers in Nigeria.

Abubakar said that COVID-19 pandemic had revealed the decay in the nation’s healthcare system.

He said: “We are optimistic that the world financing bodies shall support such plans to turn around the healthcare sector in Nigeria at all levels of governance and care.

“We equally note that all the COVID-19 monitoring parameters including, confirmed cases, deaths and even discharge are on the increase which shows evidently that the ravaging disease has yet to be conquered and that the health workers are actively struggling to combat it.”

According to him, to sustain and further increase the tempo of service delivery among health workers, government at all levels should introduce, sustain or improve upon provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Government should also provide incentives as motivational packages to all the health workers inform of daily stipends to those directly involved,” Abubakar said.

He added that tax relief should be given for the next one year to all health workers at all levels of care in the country, not minding their levels of involvement.

The general secretary added that government should ensure life insurance was driven as part of a National Healthcare Policy direction.

He urged people to abide by the key safe preventive health messages to stem the tide of the disease.

