Breaking News
Translate

Covid-19: Wike evicts vagrants to homes states, Niger Republic

On 8:02 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

…Arrests 5 lockdown violators

Covid-19 Wike Niger Republic
Nyesom Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – OVER 150 wanderers have been profiled and evacuated from Rivers state to various home states, some to the Niger Republic at the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike in furtherance of measures to check spread of Corona Virus in the state.

READ ALSO: Kaduna workers reject salary deduction for COVID-19

The exercise on Tuesday by the state Ministry of Social Welfare evacuated the drifters to Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom states, some to states in the North, Niger Republic and some to their home local government areas of the state.

Details later…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!