Covid-19: Wike evicts vagrants to homes states, Niger Republic

…Arrests 5 lockdown violators

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – OVER 150 wanderers have been profiled and evacuated from Rivers state to various home states, some to the Niger Republic at the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike in furtherance of measures to check spread of Corona Virus in the state.

The exercise on Tuesday by the state Ministry of Social Welfare evacuated the drifters to Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom states, some to states in the North, Niger Republic and some to their home local government areas of the state.

Details later…

