COVID-19: we are committed towards providing information on virus- NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that it is committed to providing information to Nigerians on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, while giving an update on COVID-19 in the country.

Ihekweazu said that was the more reason the Presidential Task Force held daily news briefing.

“Please listen for updates. We can flatten the curve, if we join hands together,” he advised.

The NCDC DG said that the agency had also updated list of State Emergency numbers.

“If anyone requires testing they should contact their states through the listed numbers.

“Provide relevant details e.g. travel history, and stay at home and wait for further advice,” he said.

He, however, advised Nigerians that they needed to reduce their contacts with each other.

“This way, even cases we have not yet found have less chance of transmitting the virus to others,” he advised.

NAN reports that as at 7:30 p.m April, 1, there were 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria, 9 had been discharged with two deaths.

There were 82 cases in Lagos Abuja – 28, Oyo– eight; Osun– 14; Ogun– four; Kaduna-three; Enugu– Two, Edo– Four and Bauchi-Two, Ekiti-Two, while Rivers and Benue had one case each.

There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria- nine from Lagos , seven from FCT, five from Akwa Ibom and one each from Bauchi and Kaduna states.

The cases reported were from travellers who had just returned to the country.

Other cases were from people who had come in contactwith infected people.

