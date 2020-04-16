COVID-19: UNDP ships 50 ventilators, PPE to Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria has received a consignment of 50 ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, from the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

UNDP Nigeria revealed this in a tweet on its official handle, noting that the materials were bought with funds from the COVID-19 Basket Fund for Nigeria.

According to the UNDP Nigeria, the consignment of the A30 ventilators and other medical supplies arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

“The consignment of 50 A30 ventilators and personal protective supplies was procured with funds from the recently launched COVID-19 Basket Fund for #Nigeria including USD $2 million mobilised within the @UNinNigeria and a USD $200,000 contribution from @APMTApapa,” the agency tweeted.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, who handed over the items to the country, said the UN had now “walked the talk” in helping the country’s government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“As always,” Kallon said on his Twitter handle, “the @UN_Nigeria has walked the talk of supporting Nigerian Government’s response to #coronavirus.

“I am so pleased to hand over to government the essential medical supplies, including 50 ventilators, procured from #COVID19 Basket Fund.”

On his part, the UNDP Representative to Nigeria, Mo Yahaya, expressed delight at receiving the medical supplies on behalf of the country.

