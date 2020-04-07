Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Consequent upon the disclosure of two first cases of COVID-19 by Kwara state government, the Management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH on Tuesday ordered the immediate suspension of Prof A K Salami as a Senior Consultant in the hospital.

Kwara state government had sadly Monday night disclosed two COVID-19 cases arising from UK returnees to the state according to a statement by the spokesman of Kwara state COVID-19 Technical Committee Rafiu Ajakaye.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns in Offa Muslim community since Monday night when the wife of the deceased had been declared to be carrying the COVID-19 virus as disclosed by the Kwara state government.

Vanguard investigations revealed that there are serious concerns in Offa Muslim community now as the COVID-19 Technical Committee had reportedly begun contact tracing of those who the wife of the deceased might have innocently contacted and particularly the Imams who also innocently performed the burial rites on the deceased.

Recall that all the medical personnel who one way or the other attended to the deceased before his death had been directed to go on self-isolation since last week Thursday.

The suspension of the Senior Consultant is contained in a terse statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday, signed by the Director of Administration of UITH, Dr. David. S. Oadibo.

The two paragraphs letter titled, “Immediate Suspension of Professor A.K Salami, reads ”The Management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital hereby suspend Prof A K Salami as a Senior Consultant in the hospital.

“This is as a result of his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID -19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020.”

Before now, the UITH had in a letter with Ref no UITHMB/DA/PER/86/1/232 dated April 6, 2020, signed by its Director of Administration David Odaibo set up a ten-man Committee under the Chairmanship of Professor E.O.Afolayan to among others investigate the allegations of the COVID-19 suspected case that died recently on the 3rd of April 2020 that was brought in, by a member of staff Professor A.K Salami.

