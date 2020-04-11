Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidential Task Force, (PTF) on COVID-19 is developing a National Policy on mandatory use of face masks by Nigerians.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the task force made this known in Abuja during the daily news conference by the team.

“On the use of face masks, the PTF is developing a policy and as soon as it is finalised, Nigerians would be informed,” he said.

Mustapha said that on recognition of shared responsibility as citizens, the PTF on COVID-19 renews its appeal to Nigerians to continue to comply fully and willingly with all the advisories and orders given in this regard.

He, however, underscored the deadliness of the COVID-19 with all seriousness.

The SGF said that the PTF briefed the leadership of the National Assembly as part of the continuing collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature.

“The discussion was rich, factual and robust in our national interest. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided both Arms of Government, the unique opportunity to significantly assess and agree to reform our public health system in the short, medium and long terms.

“I wish to thank the National Assembly under the leadership of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives for their invaluable guidance and commitment to deploy all legislative resources and powers to support the fight against COVID-19 virus.,” he said.

He appealed to all the sub-national entities to recognize the serious nature of this situation and to synergise with the Federal Government so that together we could win the war.

He said that he aware of the challenges of the country’s healthcare system but working with the PTF has “allowed him into the realities”.

Mustapha, who said he came from a rural area of Nigeria, said he was misquoted during the meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly on Thursday.

“I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our entire healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is. Until I was appointed to do this work.

“I don’t even have a birth certificate. “I am not an ajebutter.

“Yesterday, I mentioned at the National Assembly that I became fully aware of the state of our medical system during the execution of this Task Force assignment.

“It has become clear that this has been taken out of context. I must clarify that I am aware and has indeed been a champion for the reform and transformation of the health care system.

“However, this PTF assignment has afforded me the opportunity to dig deeper, interrogate and x-ray the system better,” he explained.

Also speaking, the PTF National Coordinator on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu said:”this is not the right time for some state governors to relax the restriction protocols.

“I am appealing to local community leaders and state authorities to communicate to the public to maintain social distancing ,” he advised.

