COVID-19: SGF appeals to Nigerians to embrace lockdown order

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has appealed to Nigerians to embrace the lockdown imposed by governments at all levels to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustapha who is also the Chairman, Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, made the appeal while answering questions on Wednesday in Abuja against the backdrop of some women who protested the lockdown in Delta state.

Mustapha said this was not the best of time to encourage resistance to the lockdown, adding that the move was to forestall further spread of the virus.

Recall that some women from Delta state had protested the state government announcement of the extension of the lockdown.

The SGF who said that though the decision that precipitated the lockdown by the Federal Government only affected Lagos, FCT and Ogun states, noted that some states also took it upon themselves to do the needful by locking down their states.

“Delta state has power over its territory and the Governor saw the need to impose a lockdown to curb the virus,” he said

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had alluded to the fact that the lockdown was a difficult decision, however, it was done in the interest of Nigerians

”I urge Nigerians to see the benefits in the lockdown and I believe this appeal should be received with the best of intention.

“And as the president earlier said, we should not allow the recklessness of few to cause the death of all,” he said.

He said that some private sectors players importing goods into the country but had their goods hanging would get help from the government.

He assured that the government would consider their plight in term of demurrage.

The SGF said that the taskforce had gone further to embrace all sectors to proffer solution on how the country could overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

