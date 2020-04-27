Kindly Share This Story:

…roll out other strict safety measures, say only those “properly kitted” will be allowed in

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives will resume plenary tomorrow, Tuesday one month after its forced adjournment prompted by coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The disclosure was contained in a memo signed by the Clerk of the House, Mr Patrick Giwa and released Sunday night.

The authorities said the resumption was necessary to give legislative attention to pending issues that would assist in the fight against the pandemic.

Besides, the issues of the 2020 budget in preparation for the stimulation of the economy in the post-covid-19 era is also in focus.

The memo however barred most aides to members of the House from resuming with their principals, asking them to operate from home.

The memo also stated a number of coronavirus (COVID 19) safety guidelines which would be made available to the members upon resumption.

The statement read thus: “This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume Plenary Session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.00 am.

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.

“The Covid-19 Guidelines approved by the Federal Government and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

“Staff and members’ Aides are to work from home and be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”

A copy of the guidelines sighted by our correspondent stipulated has a litany of strict safety measures.

One of such measures was the reduction of a number of essential staff to the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and the deputy speaker, Idris Wase.

The media was not also left out as approval for access and coverage of activities would be granted to only 4 organizations; two each for print and broadcast respectively.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Ben Kalu and the Director, Information is to make the selection.

Similarly, ‘special pass’ will be provided to only those who are “properly kitted against COVID-19”, just as the use of face masks will be made compulsory.

Below are some of the details of the guidelines in addition to the already known safety measures by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The additional guidelines stipulate thus:

* Avoid handshakes. Use face masks or face covering always as only those properly kitted against COVID-19 will be allowed into the premises of the National Assembly.

* Avoid touching your face.

* No admittance to the gallery.

* Mandatory temperature check will be conducted at the main entrance into the National Assembly by qualified medical personnel. Members and Staff are to fully cooperate on the temperature screening.

* Any Member or Staff whose temperature is above the acceptable range will be advised to seek proper medical advice.

* Members and Staff are discouraged from opening any main door, except their office doors, as the Sgt-At-Arms are to man such doors, open them and disinfect regularly.

* Members and Staff are required to be transparent about their travel history and if recently returned from places with ongoing transmission in the last 14 days must self-isolate whether they have symptoms or not.

* If any Member or Staff feels sick, he or she must stay at home, contact his or her doctor for medical advice and do not come to the National Assembly premises. If symptoms akin to COVID-19 develop, call NCDC on 0800 970 00010.

Responsibility of the National Assembly Management

* Ensure that all Members and Staff are abreast of these Guidelines and other preparedness action plan put in place to reduce the risk of exposure in the National Assembly.

* Work towards equipping the National Assembly Clinic to handle COVID-19 related cases in the event of an emergency.

* Ensure the presence of qualified medical staff dedicated to handling COVID-19 related matters and other emergency health issues. All other general medical cases should be referred to hospitals outside the National Assembly until further notice.

* Provide temperature screening at the entrance gates of the National Assembly and entrance into the Chamber of the House of Representatives.

* Provide ‘Special Pass’ for vehicles of staff and any other persons that have been approved to be allowed into the premises to reduce contact with the security men at the entrance of the National Assembly.

* Discourage the sharing of work equipment, tools, computers, phones, and desks.

* Provide hand sanitizers on each Member’s seat in the Chamber and in their offices as well as strategic locations within the House.

* Ensure that handwashing facilities are functional and that Members and Staff always have access to water and soap, also ensuring the working environment is kept clean

A medical doctor should be available at the entrance of the Chamber each day during sitting.

* Enough bins should be placed at strategic locations for disposal of tissue papers: such bins should be emptied frequently each day.

Provide cleaners with the appropriate cleaning agents.

* Members are advised to notify in advance, the Clerk of the National Assembly and Clerk of the House of Representatives before visiting their offices, to avoid overcrowding in their offices.

* Members are advised to talk with their colleagues more on phone and limit moving around their offices.

* Provide signages reminding staff and visitors to maintain good and respiratory hygiene.

Activities in the Chamber

* Maintain physical and social distancing to safeguard the health and safety of Members and Staff.

* Members, including the leadership, are to maintain three (3) empty seats between them.

* Only Two Clerks-at-Table are to sit at a time.

Clerk and Deputy Clerk will also observe social distancing.

* Members and Staff will wear their face mask on in the Chamber and everywhere in the House premises.

* Members are not to approach the Speaker and the Clerks in the Chamber, and when that becomes absolutely necessary, social distancing must be observed.

Authorised Persons

The House of Representatives will ensure that only relevant and essential staff will resume work to support the legislative duties of the leadership and members of the House of Representatives.

Honourable Speaker

Deputy Speaker

Honourable Members

Clerk of the National Assembly

Clerk of the House of Representatives and Deputy Clerk

Chief of Staff to the Hon Speaker

2 Special Advisers/Assistants to the Honourable Speaker of his choice

2 Special Advisers/Assistants to Deputy Speaker of his choice

Secretaries to the Honourable Speaker and Deputy Speaker

2 staff of each Member of the Leadership of their choice

2 staff of each Member of their choice

2 staff of the Clerk to the National Assembly

2 staff of the Clerk of the House of Representatives

Directors of the House of Representatives

Committee Clerks

4 Clerks-at-Table

Essential Staff involved in the production of Order Paper and Votes and Proceedings

One Staff of each of the Directors

One Staff of a Committee Clerk who is not a Director

2 Sgt-at-Arms staff to be in the chamber

2 Sgt-at-Arms staff at the entrance to Chamber

4 Police Officers in the House premises

Cleaners

the staff of State Security Services

Limited Sgt-at-Arms in the National Assembly premises

Except for the Federal Fire Service, all officers and men of other paramilitary organization such as Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Safety and Civil Defence Corps, etc. are to stay away from the premises till further notice.

Additional Staff for Essential Services

* Medical staff as approved by the Clerk of the National Assembly.

* 2 Electronic Media Representatives and 2 Print Media Representatives as approved by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs and the Director of Information.

* Staff of the Directorate of Estate and Works as approved by the Clerk of the National Assembly to ensure regular supply of electricity, including the uninterrupted switch to generating set as may be necessary.

* Other critical essential staff, apart from the Secretaries, as may be approved by the Clerk of the House of Representatives

Other Mandatory Provisions

* All business premises, including Banks will remain closed until further notice.

* All catering services, including in the offices of members of the Leadership are suspended till further notice.

