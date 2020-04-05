COVID-19: Quarantined hotel guests, staff discharged in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State government on Saturday freed the staff and guests of the fancy hotel at Umuguma, that were quarantined over COVID-19 virus, after Christigonus Aguwa, had visited them.

The Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, made this statement in Owerri.

He added that the government decided to discharge them after 14 days that they were quarantined and monitored on the virus and none of them tested positive.

According to Emelumba, “Staff and guests at Fancy Hotel in Umuguma in Owerri who have been quarantined by Imo State government for two weeks now over concerns that they may have been exposed to possible Coronavirus infection were released yesterday after being confirmed of being free of the virus.

“Imo State government sealed the hotel two weeks ago and barred staff and guests from going out of the hotel. The action was based on information that the owner of the hotel, Aguwa Osuagwu, visited there upon his return from a trip to South Africa, raising fears that he might be a COVID-19 carrier hence, the need to isolate those who were there when he visited.

“However, the government effected the release of the affected persons after 14 days of isolation because none of them manifested signs or symptoms of the virus

“The peculiar case of the said Osuagwu did not expose any Imo person to the danger of COVID-19.”

Emelumba continued: “Aguwa had a long battle with a complex heart condition and lung failure after he was shot in the chest sometime around 2012.

“By the time he visited Owerri, he did not have coronavirus and that his two relatives in his village he stayed with during his visit have all tested negative to the virus. Also, his wife and children who were with him and the driver who drove him around have all tested negative to the virus

“Imo people to discountenance the misinformation by detractors and remain to rest assured that the Osuagwu saga never exposed any person in Imo state to the danger of Coronavirus.”

Vanguard

