Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Pepe Reina describes “worst moments of my life” in battle

On 4:55 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Pepe Reina, COVID-19

By Temisan Amoye,

Ex- Liverpool goalkeeper and Aston Villa loanee Pepe Reina, revealed in an interview with Italian sports daily Corriere Dello Sport, his two week battle with the coronavirus COVID-19.

Reina said: “The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life.

“I don’t miss the company as it’s me, my wife Yolanda, five children and two in-laws. The house is big and loneliness has no access to my home.

ALSO READ: Football league in Belarus still active despite coronavirus pandemic

“I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus. A fever, dry cough and a headache that never left me – it was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

“The only real fear I had was when I understood that there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed.

“As a result, I spent the first six or eight days indoors.”

Fortunately, Reina confirmed he has seen the worst of the infection, saying: “I am winning the battle against coronavirus only now.”

ALSO READ: Ronaldo to become third active sportsman to earn a billion

The three-time Premier League golden glove winner joins a list of high profile football personalities that have battled the COVID-19 coronavirus. He joins fellow Spaniard and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who has since recovered, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Juventus trio of Daniel Rugani, Blaise Matuidi, and Paulo Dybala, who described similar symptoms to those suffered by the Spanish goalkeeper.

“I developed strong symptoms, but today I already feel much better,” he told his club’s official YouTube account, per football-Italia.

“Now I can move better, walking and trying to train. I could hardly breathe, I couldn’t do anything after five minutes.

“My muscles ached. Fortunately, Oriana and I are better now.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!