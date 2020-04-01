COVID-19: Pepe Reina describes “worst moments of my life” in battle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Temisan Amoye,

Ex- Liverpool goalkeeper and Aston Villa loanee Pepe Reina, revealed in an interview with Italian sports daily Corriere Dello Sport, his two week battle with the coronavirus COVID-19.

Reina said: “The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life.

“I don’t miss the company as it’s me, my wife Yolanda, five children and two in-laws. The house is big and loneliness has no access to my home.

“I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus. A fever, dry cough and a headache that never left me – it was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

“The only real fear I had was when I understood that there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed.

“As a result, I spent the first six or eight days indoors.”

Fortunately, Reina confirmed he has seen the worst of the infection, saying: “I am winning the battle against coronavirus only now.”

The three-time Premier League golden glove winner joins a list of high profile football personalities that have battled the COVID-19 coronavirus. He joins fellow Spaniard and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who has since recovered, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Juventus trio of Daniel Rugani, Blaise Matuidi, and Paulo Dybala, who described similar symptoms to those suffered by the Spanish goalkeeper.

“I developed strong symptoms, but today I already feel much better,” he told his club’s official YouTube account, per football-Italia.

“Now I can move better, walking and trying to train. I could hardly breathe, I couldn’t do anything after five minutes.

“My muscles ached. Fortunately, Oriana and I are better now.”

Vanguard

